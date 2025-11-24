Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,884,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $686,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,458,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 88.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,668,000 after purchasing an additional 487,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

