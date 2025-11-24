29,171 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 1,912.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,159,000 after buying an additional 127,676,968 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 311.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,548,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StandardAero by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 4,035.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,222,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,418,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SARO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,438.48. This represents a 81.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 in the last ninety days.

StandardAero Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE SARO opened at $24.73 on Monday. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.