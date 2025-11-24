Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $502,435,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 978,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,239,000 after buying an additional 495,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 685.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 548,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after buying an additional 478,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $73.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.