Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,181,661 AAON, Inc. $AAON

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,181,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,516,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,111,000 after buying an additional 276,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,280,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,155,000 after acquiring an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,210,000 after purchasing an additional 139,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AAON by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,231.40. This represents a 50.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock worth $3,945,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.05.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

