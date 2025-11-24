Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 54,015 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.03 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

