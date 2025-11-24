Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $60.81 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,263 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $60,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 77,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $271.99 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.59 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.91 and its 200-day moving average is $262.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $1,948,878.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,621.90. The trade was a 23.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

