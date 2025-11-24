Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,264,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.48 and a 200-day moving average of $283.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

