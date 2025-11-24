Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $66.38 Million Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,318 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $66,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 121,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.57. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $382.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

