Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 925,811 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,811 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $91,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Celsius by 9,579.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Celsius Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.