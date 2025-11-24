iRhythm Technologies $IRTC Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 661,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,559 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $101,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $177.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.63. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 1.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $2,571,953.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,979 shares in the company, valued at $30,181,258.26. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total transaction of $1,659,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,936.80. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,059 shares of company stock worth $5,106,473. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.