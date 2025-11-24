Kadant Inc $KAI Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $78,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kadant by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $268.41 on Monday. Kadant Inc has a twelve month low of $244.87 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.21 and a 200-day moving average of $311.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $271.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,242.50. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $186,570.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,544.31. This represents a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

