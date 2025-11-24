Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY Shares Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $629,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,536.98. This represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Rose sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,491.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $293,121.92. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.92. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

