Standex International Corporation $SXI Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $94,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after buying an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Standex International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 131.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 139,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 1,619.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,655. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,823 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total value of $419,508.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,550.92. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $7,166,199 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.33.

Standex International stock opened at $229.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Corporation has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $247.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

