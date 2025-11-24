Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $117.84 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,733,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,874 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $117,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 65.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAN stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

