Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,362 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $137,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,933,000 after acquiring an additional 721,012 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,666,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,349,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,893,000 after purchasing an additional 319,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Research raised Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

