Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 195,423 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Cantaloupe by 10,162.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,257,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 3,225,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 244,659 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $12,053,000. Finally, Samjo Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 5.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 842,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart sold 62,830 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $667,882.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,485.67. The trade was a 54.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Gaurav Singal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,865.79. This represents a 83.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,374 shares of company stock worth $2,948,195. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.73.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

