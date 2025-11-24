Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 164,080 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,080 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $166,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.44.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,700. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $378.77 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

