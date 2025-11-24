Covalis Gibraltar Ltd Buys New Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Covalis Gibraltar Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Bloom Energy makes up 3.7% of Covalis Gibraltar Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,833 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $5,141,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,524 shares in the company, valued at $19,069,897.68. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,368,951 shares in the company, valued at $117,736,864.70. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,544 shares of company stock valued at $24,845,969. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $90.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $147.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $508.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

