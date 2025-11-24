Entropy Technologies LP Has $711,000 Holdings in The Chemours Company $CC

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 130.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

CC opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -15.77%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

