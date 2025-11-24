Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 333,825 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,825 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $162,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 88.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 126.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $221,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at $841,531.02. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,920. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $6,011,126. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

