IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,390 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $176,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IDEX by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,182,000 after buying an additional 450,704 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after buying an additional 365,525 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in IDEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in IDEX by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 493,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,635,000 after acquiring an additional 219,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $170.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.27 and a 200 day moving average of $171.67.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

