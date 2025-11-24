AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,005 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $207,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $195.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.