Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $3,286,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 252.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $91.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

