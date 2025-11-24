Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $296.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.74. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.80.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

