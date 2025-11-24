Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 192.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.10.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $302.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.10 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

See Also

