Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Sells 28,001 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in BILL by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BILL by 283.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 102.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $62,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BILL from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

BILL stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

