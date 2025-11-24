Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Allete, Inc. $ALE

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allete were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Allete during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allete by 3,456.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allete during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allete during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allete in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $67.58 on Monday. Allete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.90 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

