Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Position Trimmed by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,876 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Affirm by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,186 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Affirm by 97.6% during the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 236.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,773,000. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $1,067,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 213,967 shares in the company, valued at $18,277,061.14. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,294,995 shares of company stock worth $111,293,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Trading Up 2.9%

Affirm stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The firm had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.