Fiducient Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.10 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $143.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

