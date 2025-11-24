Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF $RWX

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $288.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.