Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes Position in New Gold Inc. $NGD

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,411,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,783,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of New Gold by 80.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 108,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,321,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE NGD opened at $6.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.52. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

