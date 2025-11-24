Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 349 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $567.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.20. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

