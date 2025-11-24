Discerene Group LP Acquires 3,684,366 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684,366 shares during the quarter. Western Union comprises 9.0% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $87,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,580 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, insider Giovanni Angelini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 186,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,041.40. The trade was a 5.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.