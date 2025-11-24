Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 14,383 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 91,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.