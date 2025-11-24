Fiducient Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

