Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

