Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Sells $495,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 672,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,698.60. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alphatec Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. Alphatec’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 67.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

