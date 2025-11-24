Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Sells $495,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 672,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,698.60. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alphatec Stock Up 3.6%
NASDAQ ATEC opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. Alphatec’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
