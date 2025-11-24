Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,443 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $791,714,000 after buying an additional 510,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $674,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $571,736,000 after acquiring an additional 627,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after purchasing an additional 322,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, President Capital upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

