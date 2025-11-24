Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,811 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 334,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 179,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

