AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.2%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,895.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,966.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,894.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,076.44 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,547.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.