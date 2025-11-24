Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.93 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.