Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $87.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

