Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,868 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 448.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 43.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NAPCO Security Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at NAPCO Security Technologies

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 19,000 shares of NAPCO Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,352. This trade represents a 95.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.57 on Monday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.54.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.81 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.53%.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.