Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

