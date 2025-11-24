3,875 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,308,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

