Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after buying an additional 455,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,304,000 after acquiring an additional 341,492 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,839,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 576,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,691,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $242.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.39. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $254.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

