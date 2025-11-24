Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

IJK stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

