Cynosure Group LLC Has $417,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 price target on West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 5.1%

WST opened at $270.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $348.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

