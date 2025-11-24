Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 822 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $120.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

