Cynosure Group LLC Sells 387 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 76.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.29.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $389.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.63. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $978.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.04 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

